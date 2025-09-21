“Ona Hio Shape!” - KIKUYU Benga singer’s viral video sets social media ablaze







Sunday, September 20, 2025 - A trending video of a popular female Kikuyu Benga singer has set social media on fire, with thousands of fans and critics alike sharing strong opinions about her appearance.

The clip, widely circulated online, captures the artist performing one of her signature tracks before a lively crowd.

However, instead of focusing on her vocals, many online users turned their attention to her physical appearance.

While some praised her confidence and stage presence, others unleashed mean comments, reducing the conversation to body-shaming.

Despite the backlash, the video has boosted her visibility and gained her new fans.

