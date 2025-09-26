Nandi Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI accused of failing to pay LADIES after ‘Mechi’ - He does it in his office

Friday, September 26,
2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has found himself at the center of a
storm after explosive allegations surfaced online, accusing him of failing to
pay ladies after private encounters.
Word on the street is that the outspoken Senator lures women
to his office, where he allegedly engages them in “mechi,” only to deny them
payment afterwards.
One lady narrated how the rogue Senator took advantage of
her during what she described as “fun moments” in his office.
According to her, Cherargei promised to send her money
later, a promise he never honored.
Screenshots and anonymous accounts circulating online claim
that several other women have fallen victim to similar behavior, sparking
outrage and ridicule in equal measure.
Netizens have since lit up social media with sharp
reactions, some mocking the Senator for being “mean and reckless,” while others
demanded that he comes clean over the damning allegations.
As of now, the Senator has not issued any public statement regarding the scandal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
