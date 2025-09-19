Citizen TV anchor, MASHIRIMA KAPOMBE, reveals her parents were disappointed after she gave birth outside wedlock with Captain OTOYO







Friday, September 19, 2025 - In a candid interview with a Mombasa radio station, celebrated Citizen TV journalist, Mashirima Kapombe, opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, becoming a mother in her mid-twenties outside of marriage.

Kapombe revealed that her parents were visibly disappointed when they learnt of her pregnancy, having held traditional hopes for her future.

“I gave birth outside marriage, and that was very disappointing for my parents,” she shared.

“But we all learned some lessons there.”

Despite their initial reaction, her family chose to support her rather than judge, with her father firmly questioning the man’s willingness to take responsibility.

Kapombe, then just 24 or 25, described the experience as a turning point, one that taught her about the importance of emotional maturity and independence.

She reflected on the naivety many young women face, mistaking fleeting affection for lasting love.

Her mother’s warnings, once dismissed, now resonate deeply: “You are still young, you have not seen life.”

Ultimately, Kapombe chose to lean on her family rather than pursue a relationship that lacked stability.

“They asked me to make a decision between going on with the man or staying at home.”

“And you know there are things you need like going to the clinic and so much more, so at that point I made a decision and said the relationship will not work, I would rather trust my family.”

“And they were fantastic, they supported me.”

Their support helped her navigate the practical and emotional challenges of new motherhood.

She now advocates for better education and guidance for young girls on love, relationships and self-reliance.

Mahirima’s baby daddy is comedian turned radio presenter Captain Otoyo.

