VERA SIDIKA opens up on cosmetic surgery in New York - “Bye Bye to the Fallen Soldiers”







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur, Vera Sidika, is once again making headlines, this time for her bold decision to undergo cosmetic surgery in New York.

The mother of two revealed via Instagram Stories that she’s getting a breast augmentation to restore her body after the physical toll of motherhood.

“In New York for a b00b job. Getting breast surgery sweethearts, we officially say bye bye to the fallen soldiers,” she wrote, adding that the procedure had been on hold since her son’s pregnancy in 2022.

Vera shared that while her twins may appear fine to the public, she’s felt a significant change after breastfeeding two children back-to-back.

“Motherhood ain’t easy,” she admitted. “They are never the same.”

Her candid post sparked a wave of reactions online.

Many fans praised her honesty, applauding her for speaking openly about the realities of postpartum body changes.

One fan commented, “At least she’s real about it, not hiding like others.”

Vera emphasized that her decision was rooted in self-love and encouraged women to invest in themselves without shame.

“Ladies, there’s no shame in loving yourself so much that you want to look better for you,” she advised.

“Just make sure you do a lot of research so you do it the right way.” She added.

Vera’s unapologetic approach to beauty and motherhood continues to stir conversation and challenge societal norms around body image and self-care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST