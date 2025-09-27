Socialite HUDDAH MONROE blasts netizens asking her about baby plans – "My Womb Is Not Your Business"







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has once again stirred conversation online after firmly responding to repeated questions about her plans to have children.

During a candid Instagram Q&A session, a follower asked whether she intended to have a baby in the future, a question Huddah says she’s tired of hearing.

“Honestly, why is this the most asked question?”

“Don’t y’all have something better to focus on than my womb?” she wrote, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Her unapologetic response resonated with many women who feel pressured by societal expectations around motherhood.

She used the moment to challenge the culture of intrusive questioning, especially directed at women in the public eye.

Some netizens couldn’t resist drawing comparisons between Huddah Monroe and her longtime rival, Vera Sidika, who has openly embraced motherhood and now has two children.

While Vera frequently shares glimpses of her family life online, portraying a softer, maternal side, Huddah has remained fiercely independent and private about her personal choices.

The contrast sparked debate, with some suggesting that Vera’s journey into motherhood reflects growth and maturity, while others defended Huddah’s stance, arguing that fulfillment comes in many forms - and not every woman’s path includes children.

