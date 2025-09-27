Socialite HUDDAH MONROE blasts netizens asking her about baby plans – "My Womb Is Not Your Business"

Saturday, September
27, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has
once again stirred conversation online after firmly responding to repeated
questions about her plans to have children.
During a candid Instagram Q&A session, a follower asked
whether she intended to have a baby in the future, a question Huddah says she’s
tired of hearing.
“Honestly, why is this the most asked question?”
“Don’t y’all have something better to focus on than my
womb?” she wrote, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.
Her unapologetic response resonated with many women who feel
pressured by societal expectations around motherhood.
She used the moment to challenge the culture of intrusive
questioning, especially directed at women in the public eye.
Some netizens couldn’t resist drawing comparisons between
Huddah Monroe and her longtime rival, Vera Sidika, who has openly embraced
motherhood and now has two children.
While Vera frequently shares glimpses of her family life
online, portraying a softer, maternal side, Huddah has remained fiercely
independent and private about her personal choices.
The contrast sparked debate, with some suggesting that
Vera’s journey into motherhood reflects growth and maturity, while others
defended Huddah’s stance, arguing that fulfillment comes in many forms - and
not every woman’s path includes children.
