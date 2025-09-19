Fast-fading content creator EVE MUNGAI attempts to break the internet with daring outfit (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Once a darling of Kenya’s YouTube streets, content creator Eve Mungai is back in the spotlight, this time not for her work, but for her bold fashion choices.

Eve, who has faced criticism in recent months over dwindling relevance and reduced online engagement, tried to reclaim attention by sharing photos rocking a daring outfit that has set tongues wagging online.

The revealing look, which she confidently flaunted on social media, sparked mixed reactions, with fans and critics alike weighing in.

While a section of her followers praised her confidence and style, others accused her of clout-chasing, arguing that she is relying more on clout than content to stay relevant in the ever-competitive influencer space.

The Kenyan DAILY POST