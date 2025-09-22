Catholic nuns left speechless over LADY’s attire at a church function (VIDEO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a Catholic church event over the weekend after a young lady showed up in an outfit that left the congregation, including nuns, visibly stunned.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the middle-aged lady is seen walking confidently into the church grounds dressed in a revealing outfit that many worshippers considered highly inappropriate for the holy occasion.

The camera captures the bewildered expressions of several Catholic nuns who could hardly conceal their shock and disapproval.

Online, the clip has sparked heated debate, with some netizens condemning her for “disrespecting a church function,” while others defended her right to dress as she pleased, arguing that judgment should be left to God.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST