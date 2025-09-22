Catholic nuns left speechless over LADY’s attire at a church function (VIDEO)

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a Catholic church event over the weekend after a young lady showed up in an outfit that left the congregation, including nuns, visibly stunned.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the
middle-aged lady is seen walking confidently into the church grounds dressed in
a revealing outfit that many worshippers considered highly inappropriate for
the holy occasion.
The camera captures the bewildered expressions of several
Catholic nuns who could hardly conceal their shock and disapproval.
Online, the clip has sparked heated debate, with some
netizens condemning her for “disrespecting a church function,” while others
defended her right to dress as she pleased, arguing that judgment should be
left to God.
Watch the video.
Speechless!! pic.twitter.com/kd4gfXEtel— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
