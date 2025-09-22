Beautiful KIKUYU LADY reveals how she learnt that she had a co-wife during father’s burial - Ogopa Wanaume (VIDEO)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - A beautiful Kikuyu lady has shocked netizens after revealing how she learned about her husband’s secret life in the most painful way possible - during her father’s burial.

The woman narrated in a Tiktok video that she only discovered she had a co-wife when her husband openly showed up with another woman at the funeral.

To make matters worse, he treated the woman as a “passenger princess”

The heartbreaking revelation left her humiliated at a moment when she was already grieving.

The lady disclosed that the incident marked the collapse of her marriage, as she could not come to terms with the betrayal and disrespect.

Her story has since sparked a heated debate online, with many sympathizing with her while others used the viral clip to warn women with the trending phrase: “Ogopa Wanaume.”

How she learnt that she had a co-wife.. pic.twitter.com/KfPGcc4cfu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST