See how waitresses at the newly-launched Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road are dressing to attract male revelers (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Newly-launched entertainment joints are known for pulling stunts to stand out, and Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road seems to have gone all out.

The club has become the talk of the town after photos emerged showing how its waitresses are dressing to keep male revelers glued to their seats.

The ladies are spotted rocking skimpy, body-hugging outfits that leave little to the imagination, creating a sizzling atmosphere for patrons.

The management appears to be banking on this bold dress code to carve out a niche in the competitive nightlife scene, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some social media users have praised the marketing strategy as “brilliant and eye-catching,” others feel it objectifies the staff and sends the wrong message about professionalism.

Either way, Al Capone Lounge has successfully set tongues wagging and seems to have secured massive publicity from its daring approach.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST