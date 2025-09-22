See how waitresses at the newly-launched Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road are dressing to attract male revelers (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Newly-launched
entertainment joints are known for pulling stunts to stand out, and Al Capone
Lounge along Thika Road seems to have gone all out.
The club has become the talk of the town after photos
emerged showing how its waitresses are dressing to keep male revelers glued to
their seats.
The ladies are spotted rocking skimpy, body-hugging outfits
that leave little to the imagination, creating a sizzling atmosphere for
patrons.
The management appears to be banking on this bold dress code
to carve out a niche in the competitive nightlife scene, sparking mixed
reactions online.
While some social media users have praised the marketing
strategy as “brilliant and eye-catching,” others feel it objectifies the staff
and sends the wrong message about professionalism.
Either way, Al Capone Lounge has successfully set tongues
wagging and seems to have secured massive publicity from its daring approach.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
