Man shares PHOTO getting cozy with OSCAR SUDI’s alleged side chick, MERCY MASAI, and netizens are talking! See reactions!

Monday, September 29, 2025 - Popular X Slay Queen, Mercy
Masai, is once again trending for all the wrong reasons.
This is after a netizen shared a photo
showing Mercy in what appears to be a private setting, cozying up to a mystery
man.
The photo has sparked mixed reactions with netizens jumping
into the comments section to troll Mercy, who has been linked to an affair with
controversial Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.
While she is yet to openly confirm or deny the links to
Sudi, she recently fanned the flames with a photo that screamed “soft life
goals.”
Snapped at an upscale venue, the image showed her clasping
the hand of a mystery man across a candlelit table with the caption “Mine.”
Though the man’s face was strategically cropped out, internet detectives wasted no time.
Matching his distinctive watch and trousers to those worn by
Oscar Sudi at a recent public event, they were convinced they’d cracked the
case.
See the photo and reactions below.
