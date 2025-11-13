Pastor KANYARI opens up about his bond with late ex-wife, BETTY BAYO, and the pain of her passing - “Ni yeye aliniacha”







Thursday, November 12, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has spoken candidly about his relationship with the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, addressing claims that he didn’t care for her.

In a heartfelt reflection, he clarified the emotional boundaries that existed after their separation.

“Wale wanasema Pastor Kanyari hakuwa anapenda Betty Bayo, nilimpenda, lakini nilimpenda nikijua ako na mume wake…”

“Na mimi sikumuacha Betty Bayo.”

“No, yeye ndiye aliniacha,” he said, explaining that Betty ended their relationship, and he respected her decision.

Despite the split, Kanyari shared that they remained in touch and often had warm, light-hearted conversations.

“Tulikuwa tunaongea na Betty Bayo hata 30 minutes na tunacheka, hata alikuwa ananiita Baba Sky,” he recalled, noting that he always maintained respectful boundaries.

Kanyari also expressed deep sorrow over her death, describing the emotional toll of losing someone who still held a special place in his life.

“It hurts in ways I can’t explain. You left before I could say everything I needed to.”

“I still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that reminds me of you,” he wrote in his tribute.

“So sad. R.I.P. Mama Sky…The mother to my kids,” he added, underscoring the lasting bond they shared through parenthood and memory.

Betty succumbed to blood cancer on November 10th at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST