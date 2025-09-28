“Huyu anapenda mechi’’ - Netizens react to a viral video of a curvy slay queen getting wild in a Nairobi club (WATCH)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A viral video from a popular city club has stirred online buzz after a daring slay queen took center stage with her electrifying dance moves.

Dressed in a jaw-dropping body - hugging outfit that left little to the imagination, she confidently showed off her moves as the crowd roared in approval.

Her impressive agility sparked a wave of reactions online, with amused netizens joking that her talents might extend far beyond the dance floor.

Nairobi after dark is always unforgettable.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST