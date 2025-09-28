Nairobi Woman exposes married man desperately begging her to be his side chick and leaks their chats - See how he was simping! (SCREENSHOTS)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - In a bold move that’s sparked reactions on social media, a Nairobi woman identified as Divinar Joseph has publicly called out a married man who has been relentlessly pursuing her, even after she made her boundaries crystal clear.

Taking to social media, Divinar shared WhatsApp screenshots showing the man’s emotional pleas and dramatic promises to “protect her with his blood.”

Despite her repeated refusals, he continued to message her, asking for a chance and even suggesting a face-to-face meeting.

The drama escalated when the man’s wife accused Divinar of being the reason behind their marital troubles.

“She told my friends I was ruining her marriage,” Divinar revealed.

“I had to send her the chats to clear my name.”

In one message, the man wrote, “Call me when you can please,” followed by declarations of love and devotion.

But Divinar stood firm: “I do not want to date a married man.”

Eventually, both the man and his wife went silent.

Divinar made it clear that she would never ruin another woman’s marriage stating, “People should guard their marriages. I know the pain of betrayal, and I won’t be part of someone else’s.”

See the post and screenshots below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST