Actress DOREA CHEGE's hubby, DJ DIBUL, responds to fresh cheating allegations with bold message - “Na Waambiwe Hatuachani”







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Popular Mugithi entertainer Dickson Ndegwa better known as DJ Dibul, has broken his silence following a wave of fresh cheating allegations that surfaced online over the weekend.

The claims emerged during an anonymous Q&A hosted by a blogger, where multiple users accused Dibul of infidelity, with some alleging past romantic encounters and others hinting at ongoing affairs.

In a swift and bold response, Dibul posted photos of himself with his partner actress Dorea Chege and their daughter, captioned: “Family first, haters last.”

“Through every trial, our love remains strong. Na waambiwe hatuachani.”

The celebrity couple previously faced similar accusations earlier this year, which Dorea dismissed, reaffirming her loyalty and trust in their relationship.

Despite the drama, the couple continues to navigate fame and love in the spotlight, with Dorea admitting that their careers often place them in close proximity to temptation.

“He’s a DJ and I’m an actress. We’re constantly around people of the opposite s3x.”

“So, we agreed not to touch each other’s phones, and we trust each other within our creative spaces,” she shared in a past interview, adding that fame has stripped them of everyday experiences like boarding a matatu.

