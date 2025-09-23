23-year-old KISII man caught disguising himself as a LADY to land househelp job in Kinoo (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Police in Kinoo have detained a 23-year-old man who was caught disguised in a girl’s school uniform in what officers described as an elaborate disguise.

The suspect initially identified himself as Millicent Kemunto from Kisii, claiming he was searching for his mother, a vegetable vendor in the area.

Speaking in a convincing feminine voice, he even provided a phone number, which was later found to be switched off.

After hours of interrogation, police unmasked him as Kelvin Mong’are.

Investigations revealed that his unusual disguise was an attempt to secure employment as a househelp in the neighborhood.

Authorities say the suspect is in custody as inquiries continue.



