Tumekusamehe!! Well-endowed Kenyan single mother tells baby daddy who abandoned her with two kids! Men salivate over her assets (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A curvaceous Kenyan single mother has set tongues wagging after a viral video emerged showing her publicly addressing her estranged baby daddy, who abandoned her with two children.
In the clip, the confident lady declares that she has
forgiven the man despite the struggles she is enduring raising the kids alone.
“Tumekusamehe,” she captioned the video, hinting
that she had found strength in moving on with her life.
However, it wasn’t just her words that caught attention.
Her voluptuous figure had men online drooling, with many
flooding the comments section, openly admiring her “assets” rather than
focusing on her emotional message.
Tumekusamehe pic.twitter.com/yGeOZ6A4rf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 17, 2025
