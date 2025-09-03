ACT NOW!! Governor ALI ROBA’s full statement as Jubaland forces take over Mandera town, forcing locals to shut down schools and businesses

Jubaland forces are now inside Mandera town.
Schools have been shut down, businesses paralyzed, and
families displaced in fear of stray bullets, RPGs and unexploded ordnance.
An atmosphere of fear has engulfed the entire town as both
Jubaland and Somalia’s federal forces build up weapons and troops, preparing
for war.
Shockingly, Jubaland forces are consolidating their strength
inside Mandera town on Kenyan soil literally taking over our community.
This is a humiliation of our sovereignty.
The absurdity of a regional state government fighting its
federal government is akin to Mandera County Government declaring war against
the Republic of Kenya yet we are now hosting these foreign forces in our own
town.
Kenya’s national interest lies with its strategic
relationship with the Federal Government of Somalia, not in protecting a rogue
state government.
Allowing Jubaland troops to operate in Mandera, putting
Kenyan lives and property at mortal risk, is shameful, reckless, and a betrayal
of our people.
Foreign conflicts must be fought on foreign soil, not on the
streets of Mandera.
The Government of Kenya will bear full responsibility for any
deaths, injuries, or destruction of property in Mandera.
As leaders, our loyalty and constitutional duty are first and
foremost to our people.
Our support for Kenya Kwanza Government cannot be mistaken
for a license to gamble with the lives of our population.
If the government fails to act immediately and decisively to
remove Jubaland forces from Mandera County, we will be forced to mobilize
ourselves to defend our people an outcome that will endanger peace and cause
grave international embarrassment for Kenya.
We make it plain: our people come first, always. Kenya must
act NOW.
0 Comments