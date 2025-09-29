Young boy’s shocking appetite stuns netizens - Video of him devouring fast food sparks health concerns (WATCH)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a video of a young boy with an unusually huge appetite went viral, leaving many Kenyans divided between laughter and concern.

In the clip, the boy is seen devouring massive portions of fast food with incredible speed, as stunned bystanders look on in disbelief.

His ability to polish off plate after plate has earned him instant online fame, with some netizens joking that he could “clear a whole buffet single-handedly.”

But beneath the jokes, others raised serious concerns, pointing out that the boy’s weight and eating habits could signal underlying health issues.

Concerned social media users urged his parents to seek medical attention, warning that what seemed funny to some could actually be dangerous in the long run.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST