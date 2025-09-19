A nosy neighbour records a night altercation between a couple in a middle-class Nairobi estate - Ndoa zina maneno (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Residents of a quiet middle-class estate were treated to a dramatic scene after a late-night altercation between a husband and wife was secretly recorded by a nosy neighbour.

In the viral video, the enraged man is seen hurling unprintable insults at his wife before attempting to physically assault her.

The terrified woman flees as the furious husband chases after her, causing commotion in the neighbourhood.

“My sister, marriage is not a death sentence. If it's like this, just leave in one piece,” a social media user commented on the video, urging women to leave abusive marriages.

The disturbing incident comes amid growing concerns over the rising cases of domestic violence across the country, with calls for urgent intervention to curb the trend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST