ALIGONGEWA! See how Kenyan man found out his wife had ‘mechi’ with her office colleague during team building event in Mombasa - Ogopa Wanawake! (PHOTO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - A Kenyan man has shared a heartbreaking story how he discovered his wife was having an affair with an office colleague.

Taking to Facebook, the guy revealed that his wife recently traveled to Mombasa with colleagues for a team-building retreat.

After some ‘fun’ activities, she complained of her leg swelling and sent her husband a photo from her hotel bed, hoping for sympathy.

But instead of concern, the image sparked suspicion. Beneath her foot, partially tucked into the sheets, was a small but unmistakable detail, a c0nd0m wrapper.

That single clue unraveled a painful truth.

In many workplaces, team-building events are meant to foster trust, bonding, and better collaboration. However, for some, these outings double as secret getaways to indulge in office romances.

Away from the watchful eyes of family, the relaxed setting and after-hours freedom can become a perfect cover for hidden affairs.

This has raised concerns about how some professionals misuse corporate events, turning what should be opportunities for growth and unity into avenues for betrayal.

The Mombasa incident is just one reminder that sometimes, the “bonding” that happens off the agenda can shake homes more than it strengthens teams.





