All Eyes on Her! City slay queen causes stir at Al Fakher Lounge with daring outfit (PHOTO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - A city slay queen left tongues wagging after turning up in a daring outfit at Al Fakher Lounge, a popular entertainment hotspot along Thika Road.

Her bold attire, which left little to the imagination, immediately grabbed the attention of revelers.

A photo of her striking look was later shared on the club’s official social media pages, triggering a wave of reactions.

While some netizens applauded her confidence and fashion-forward sense of style, others bashed the outfit as “too revealing” and inappropriate for a public setting.

Check out the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST