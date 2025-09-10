A man who witnessed the assassination of prominent lawyer MATHEW KYALO speaks - It was done with precision (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - Shocking new details have emerged following the fatal shooting of prominent lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu along Magadi Road, Nairobi.
According to an eyewitness, the assassination was carried
out with chilling precision.
The man recounted how a lone gunman approached Kyalo’s vehicle in the middle of traffic, shot him, and then swiftly jumped onto a waiting getaway motorbike that sped off towards Rongai.
Kyalo, a respected advocate, was a former chairman of the Political Parties
Disputes Tribunal and
a law lecturer at the University of Nairobi.
Police confirmed that the gunman fired three bullets into Kyalo’s chin,
leaving him fatally wounded at the scene.
Investigators have since launched a probe into the
assassination, which has sent shockwaves through Kenya’s legal fraternity.
Witness speaks... pic.twitter.com/fe2aXkXd1p— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 10, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
