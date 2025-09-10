REVEALED! How slain city lawyer KYALO MBOBU allegedly defrauded a client in Ksh 250M Karen land sale







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a full-scale investigation into the brazen assassination of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

The veteran lawyer and scholar was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday evening along Magadi Road in Nairobi’s Karen area.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI confirmed that forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory had visited the scene and collected crucial evidence.

The agency extended condolences to Mbobu’s family and urged the public to remain calm as detectives pursue leads.

Eyewitnesses reported that Mbobu was attacked at around 5:40 PM by two assailants on a motorcycle, who fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing.

The precision of the hit has raised suspicions of a professionally orchestrated assassination.

Emerging reports suggest that the killing may be linked to a disputed Ksh 250 million land transaction in Karen.

Sources claim Mbobu received full payment from a buyer but allegedly remitted only Ksh 153 million to the seller.

A legal dispute over the remaining Ksh 97 million was later dismissed in court.

The allegations have intensified speculation that the murder may have been retaliation, with investigators now probing whether the hit was ordered by aggrieved parties in the high-stakes deal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST