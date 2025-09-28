Kericho widow publicly exposes a man desperately hitting on her - Leaks private chats and insists she has remained ‘pure’ since her husband’s death





Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a Kericho widow took to social media to expose a man who has been relentlessly pursuing her despite her repeated rejection.

The bold widow, who lost her husband a few years ago, shared screenshots of the private messages where the man showered her with advances and pleaded for her attention.

Unapologetic, she publicly shamed the suitor and warned others against disrespecting her grief, declaring that she has chosen to remain “pure” and faithful to the memory of her late husband.

The desperate man texted her in the morning and late at night, but none of his efforts bore fruit as the woman identified as Rose Mitei continued to ignore him.

According to the screenshot, the man texted for three days straight, but his consistency did not earn him a single reply.

When exposing the chats, Mitei did not blur the man’s name or profile, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

