A Kenyan LADY shares a voice note she received from an angry man after she rejected him, Eh! Eh! Eh! (Listen)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a Kenyan lady leaked a voice note from a man who completely lost his cool after she turned down his advances.

Instead of taking the “no” in stride, he went on a heated rant that has left many netizens in stitches.

In the leaked audio, the man is heard accusing the lady of pretending to be a “high-class woman” while in reality, she is broke and struggling.

Online users have since reacted with humor.

Some sympathized with the lady, saying no one deserves such harassment simply for exercising their choice, while others mocked the man, calling him “soft” and unable to handle rejection.

LADY shares a voice note she received from an angry man she rejected pic.twitter.com/Xv8lfg6HMT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 25, 2025

