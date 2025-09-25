Prophet CARMEL breaks his silence after being accused of cheating on Rev. LUCY NATASHA with his spiritual daughter, KAREN







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Prophet Carmel, the husband of Rev. Lucy Natasha, has spoken out following swirling cheating allegations sparked by viral photos of him and his spiritual daughter, Karen, dressed in matching outfits.

The images, which quickly spread across social media platforms, triggered speculation that the two could be more than just spiritual companions.

Breaking his silence, the Indian preacher strongly dismissed the claims, making it clear that his relationship with Karen is strictly spiritual.

“I’m a spiritual father who birthed pretty daughters,” Carmel said, emphasizing that there is nothing romantic between them.

He explained that as a spiritual leader, he naturally has close bonds with his followers, but these ties should not be misinterpreted.

Rev. Lucy Natasha, popularly known as the Oracle of God, has not issued an official statement regarding the controversy.

The couple, who enjoy a large following in Kenya and abroad, are often in the spotlight due to their lavish lifestyle and ministry activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST