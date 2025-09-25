Comedian OGA OBINNA unveils ‘interim lastborn’ and reveals baby mama removed birth control without telling him - “No DNA Needed”





Thursday, September 25, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, has introduced his fifth child to the public and shared the unexpected journey to fatherhood.

In a series of Instagram posts on September 24th, 2025, Obinna proudly showcased his newborn daughter, declaring, “Meet ELLANY. No need for DNA huyu ni wangu.”





He affectionately referred to her as his “interim lastborn” and “baby number 14,” posting a sweet clip of one of his daughters holding the newest addition.

“She is so KIYUuuuuuuTE tho’. Another blessing,” he wrote, adding that he hopes to have two boys before calling it quits on expanding his family.

Obinna revealed that his partner had secretly stopped using family planning.

“She removed the family planning without telling me. I found out when the baby was already three to four months old - and even then, I learnt from a third party,” he said.

He recounted confronting her and offering to do a DNA test, which she agreed to, though he ultimately felt no need.

Despite the surprise, Obinna expressed joy and acceptance.

“I don’t mind children. The only complication is that I don’t plan for them. But I blame myself - I was reckless.”



