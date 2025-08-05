X user asked how men raised by single moms still disrespect women and netizens respond with heartbreaking childhood stories (LOOK)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning why men can be raised by single mothers but struggle to respect women has sparked a wave of emotional responses, with users sharing deeply personal stories.
One user claimed, “A lot of the time, their moms initiated
the divorce, destroyed the family, and removed their dads for frivolous
reasons.”
Another shared that his mother lied about his father's
identity for over two decades. “I thought he didn’t want me. Turns out he
wasn’t even my dad. I found out through an old DNA test. My mom never admitted
it,” he revealed.
The thread has opened up broader conversations about family
trauma, trust, and how childhood experiences shape adult relationships.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
