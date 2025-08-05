X user asked how men raised by single moms still disrespect women and netizens respond with heartbreaking childhood stories (LOOK)





Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning why men can be raised by single mothers but struggle to respect women has sparked a wave of emotional responses, with users sharing deeply personal stories.

One user claimed, “A lot of the time, their moms initiated the divorce, destroyed the family, and removed their dads for frivolous reasons.”

Another shared that his mother lied about his father's identity for over two decades. “I thought he didn’t want me. Turns out he wasn’t even my dad. I found out through an old DNA test. My mom never admitted it,” he revealed.

The thread has opened up broader conversations about family trauma, trust, and how childhood experiences shape adult relationships.



