Dust is constant! This viral video of a Kenyan man getting humiliated by a LADY he had a crush on has lit up social media (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - A video of a Kenyan man getting brutally snubbed by a woman he clearly admired has gone viral, sparking endless memes and reactions online.

In the clip, the man excitedly records a selfie video with the lady, hyping up what appears to be a wedding celebration.

But things take a sharp turn when he leans in to kiss her forehead - only for her to dodge with a sharp glare that says it all.

Social media erupted, with users trolling the man for the bold move and the massive L he took.

Watch the video and reactions below. If I had to see it, so will you 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYyI9yhBHo — Mumbi 🌸 (@mumbi_wathika) August 4, 2025





