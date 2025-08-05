Chasing the Bag! A young man marries mzungu woman old enough to be his grandmother - Internet goes wild (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after photos and videos emerged of a young man tying the knot with a much older mzungu woman, who is old enough to be his grandmother.
The colourful wedding, held at a private venue, was attended
by close friends and family.
The couple could be seen exchanging vows, holding hands, and
sealing their union with a passionate kiss, scenes that immediately sparked
heated reactions online.
While some netizens congratulated the couple and defended
their love story, others accused the young man of “chasing the bag” and
marrying purely for financial gain.
The age gap between the two lovers has been the main topic
of discussion, with many memes and sarcastic comments flooding social media
platforms.
Watch videos of the wedding.
