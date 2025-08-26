X slay queens trade blows online - Car dealer KHALIF KAIRO ‘chewed’ KATHEU NZYIMI during his prime and spoiled her with an iPhone (See her PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Online drama erupted after two slay queens went for each other’s throats in a messy exchange on X.

The catfight turned juicy when flamboyant car dealer Khalif Kairo was dragged into the mud, with claims that he once “chewed” Katheu Nzyimi, a popular slay queen on X, during his prime.

According to the tea spilled, Kairo didn’t just stop at romance, he allegedly spoiled Katheu with gifts, including an iPhone, cementing his place as her high-value ‘sponsor’ at the time.

The revelations have set tongues wagging, with men online weighing in on how far some ladies go to secure flashy lifestyles.

Katheu, known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle on X, is now being accused of using her beauty to lure men into funding her expensive taste.

See the online exchange between the two slay queens.