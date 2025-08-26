Unmasked! PHOTOs of VARL MUGO, the notorious MCHELE LADY who has been drugging, robbing and blackmailing men in Embu town - She camps in popular clubs





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - A notorious “mchele lady” identified as Varl Mugo has perfected the art of luring, drugging, and robbing unsuspecting men in entertainment joints across Embu town.

According to reliable sources, Varl works closely with her accomplice Cindy, and together they target men in popular clubs.

Varl, a former barmaid, is said to pose as a friendly companion to lonely revelers.

Once she gains their trust, she discreetly spikes their drinks with sedatives, infamously known as mchele.

Within minutes, her victims lose consciousness, giving her ample time to rob them of their money, phones, and other valuables.

But her wickedness doesn’t stop there.

In the second phase of her scam, she allegedly blackmails her victims.

Men who resist paying up are threatened with damaging accusations.

Several have confessed that she threatens to call their wives or girlfriends, unless they give in to her extortion demands.

Regulars in Embu’s nightlife say Varl is a familiar face, often camping in clubs while scouting for her next target.

To avoid being recognized, she reportedly changes her looks frequently, from hairstyles to outfits, making it hard for her victims to track her down.





See her photos below.