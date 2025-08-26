Comedian OGA OBINNA put to the test as Tanzanian socialite turns up the heat in his studio, flaunts her assets (VIDEOs)





Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Fans were left in stitches after a bold Tanzanian socialite and video vixen caused chaos in comedian Oga Obinna’s studio.

The curvaceous beauty confidently flaunted her assets, leaving the comedian visibly struggling to maintain his composure.

At one point, the renowned comedian appeared lost for words as the vixen turned up the heat with playful moves and daring poses.

The videos have sparked massive reactions online, with men admitting Obinna’s situation is “every guy’s struggle” when faced with such temptation.

Love him or hate him, Obinna once again proved why his studio is never short of drama, laughter, and moments that keep fans glued.

Comedian OGA OBINNA put to the test as Tanzanian socialite turns up the heat in his studio, flaunts her assets pic.twitter.com/XARdK9lMsS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2025

More photos of the socialite.