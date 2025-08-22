“Would You Pay? Socialite HUDDAH MONROE now charging Ksh 50K for 2-hour lunch date and, Ksh 1M for friendship - See terms and conditions!





Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has turned her fame into a fresh business venture.

In a string of Instagram posts, Huddah revealed she’s putting a price tag on meet-ups, jokingly branding the service as “The Bachelorette.”

For anyone eager to dine with her, the entry fee is a cool Ksh 50,000 for a two-hour lunch date.

And before you ask - no, food isn’t included.

“I don’t even eat that much anyway, I’m trying to lose weight,” she teased.

The package, however, comes with an extra free hour for photos and vibes.

“Location? I’ll choose. If you’re ready, DM me, I’ll send the M-Pesa number ASAP,” she told her fans.

But it doesn’t stop there. One curious follower asked if they could “just be friends” - and Huddah had the perfect clapback.

Friendship, she declared, costs Ksh 1 million.

Her reason? “I don’t even have time for myself, let alone friends.”

She also laid out some strict ground rules: no refunds, no daily chats (“I’ll block you”), and communication strictly via WhatsApp for confirmations.

For those not into lunch, Huddah says she’s open to other activities too - from sports to casual hangouts - as long as you’re willing to pay the price.

Fans online have been left divided, some impressed by her hustle, others stunned by the rates.

But love her or hate her, Huddah knows how to keep people talking.



