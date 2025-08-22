Premium Tears Loading!! Kenyan man leaks private chats with his girlfriend - Simps see dust







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Social media users were left in stitches after a Kenyan man shared private messages between him and his girlfriend.

In the screenshots, the man is seen bombarding the lady with endless texts, pouring out his heart and begging for her attention.

Unfortunately, the lady kept on blue-ticking him, showing very little interest in his advances.

Despite being ignored repeatedly, the desperate man continued texting, hoping to win her love.

His persistence has earned him the title of “chief simp” online, as netizens mocked his failure to take the hint.

Memes and savage comments flooded X (formerly Twitter), with many joking that this is a perfect case of “premium tears loading.”

Others advised him to respect himself and move on instead of embarrassing himself in public.

