“Leadership is Not by Age” - 22-year-old LADY tells critics after getting married to a 22-year old man (See their adorable PHOTOs)





Friday, August 22, 2025 - A 22-year-old Nigerian woman, Rofiyat, has sparked conversations online after proudly sharing photos with her equally young husband, Mustapha, also 22.

Posting to Facebook, the newlywed captioned the sweet shots: “Leadership is not by age. It’s your vision and commitments.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2025 and ever since, their union has been the talk of social media.

While many followers showered the pair with love and encouragement, others questioned whether they were too young to handle the pressures of marriage.

Still, Rofiyat’s bold statement and glowing photos suggest the couple is determined to write their own love story - regardless of society’s expectations.