Woman’s SHOCKING CONFESSION! This is what a Bishop did to her after he invited her to his office in Ngara for a job interview







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - A Nairobi woman has made a disturbing confession, accusing a city Bishop of luring her to his Ngara office under the pretense of a job interview, only for the meeting to take an unexpected and shocking turn.

According to the woman, the Bishop had promised to connect her with an administrative role within his church network.

Trusting his position as a man of God, she honored the invitation, believing it was a life-changing opportunity.

However, once inside his office, she claims the bishop insisted that she should take an HIV test.

After the test, he allegedly began making inappropriate advances, leaving her shaken and humiliated.

Luckily, she overpowered him before he accomplished his evil mission.

Her revelation has sparked widespread debate online, with Kenyans online expressing anger at the growing trend of religious leaders abusing their authority to exploit vulnerable job seekers.

