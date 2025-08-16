Infamous Tiktok mubaba PATRICK MBACIO spotted hunting for slay queens at Club Platinum 7D in Nakuru after threatening to expose over 1,200 ladies he has had fun with (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Patrick Mbacio, the controversial TikTok mubaba who made headlines after threatening to expose over 1,200 young ladies he claims to have had “fun” with, was spotted at Club Platinum 7D in Nakuru, hunting for slay queens.

The trendy club is a hotspot for young ladies, especially campus students.

He appeared lively as he took photos with one of the ladies outside the club.

His presence at the entertainment joint sparked an online frenzy, with many netizens mocking him while others warned young women to “steer clear.”

“This man is a ticking time bomb. Ladies, beware,” one TikTok user warned.

“He’s living his best life. Who are we to judge?” another wrote.

Watch the video.

Infamous Tiktok mubaba PATRICK MBACIO spotted hunting for slay queens at Club Platinum 7D in Nakuru after threatening to expose over 1,200 ladies he has had fun with pic.twitter.com/jHE40yav7N — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 16, 2025

