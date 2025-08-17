How 2 men had been making a killing supplying illegal electricity in Igembe before detectives nabbed them in an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 17, 2025 - A team of detectives attached to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has apprehended Japhet Kirimi, aka Senator, a wanted suspect linked to electricity theft, illegal electricity supply to unauthorised third parties, and damage to KPLC infrastructure in Igembe North and South areas.

Acting on credible intelligence, the detectives targeted Mpinda village, where they uncovered an extensive underground electricity network.

This illegal setup, masterminded by Kirimi and his accomplice, Ibrahim Gituma, powered over 21 unauthorised borehole pumps, providing water to numerous miraa farms not only in Mpinda village but also in the surrounding areas of Kabuitu, Kanyakine, Muthucine, and Mangala, none of which were metered.

The clandestine underground network, secretly linked to the KPLC grid, has wreaked havoc, leading to the failure of approximately 14 transformers and forcing costly replacements estimated at Sh21 million.

In addition, the revenue lost through the illegal supply of power to the 21 boreholes over the last four years is valued at approximately Sh90.7 million.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

