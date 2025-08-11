Woman causes drama at the LUO festival after catching her husband cheating (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - The much-anticipated Luo Festival, known for its vibrant music, dazzling fashion, and electrifying performances, turned chaotic after a woman caught her husband cheating on her with her close friend.

Eyewitnesses claim the husband and the friend allegedly sneaked away from the festivities and locked themselves inside a toilet.

Moments later, their secret rendezvous came to an abrupt end when the suspicious wife confronted them and caught them in the act.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the distraught woman is seen trembling with rage and heartbreak, her voice cracking as she shouts at the pair.

She accuses them of betrayal, describing the incident as the ultimate stab in the back.

The incident has sparked heated online discussions, with many expressing sympathy for the woman.

Watch the video.

Woman causes drama at the Luo festival after catching her husband cheating pic.twitter.com/ub9BKamCcb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST