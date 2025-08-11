Newlywed couple, PATELO and DEE, involved in a violent altercation at city club (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 – What was supposed to be a fun night out turned into a dramatic spectacle at a popular city club when newlywed couple, Patelo and his wife, De,e became embroiled in a violent altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble started when Patelo grew furious after noticing his wife, Dee, flirting with other men inside the club.

The situation quickly escalated as Patelo, reportedly intoxicated, lost control and was captured on camera forcibly dragging Dee out of the venue.

In the video, he is seen flashing the middle finger to onlookers, as the altercation ensues.

The incident has caused a buzz on social media, especially since it occurred less than two weeks after the couple’s extravagant wedding, which had been widely celebrated and shared online.

Watch the video.

Trouble in paradise as the recently wedded couple, VJ Patello and Dianna, were recorded having a confrontation in a nightclub in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/AUzl6eTtTD — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 10, 2025

The Kenya DAILY POST