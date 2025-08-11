AKOTHEE turns heads on the dancefloor at Devolution Conference with a skimpy outfit - Governors left tongue-tied (VIDEOs)

Monday, August 11, 2025- Controversial singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, stole the spotlight at the Devolution Conference, captivating attendees with her bold dance moves and daring fashion choice.
Dressed in a skimpy outfit that drew both admiration and
surprise, Akothee confidently took to the dancefloor, leaving some governors
visibly stunned and at a loss for words.
Her vibrant performance injected unexpected energy into the
otherwise formal event.
Videos capturing the moment quickly went viral on social
media, sparking widespread debate.
Fans and critics alike have been buzzing about
Akothee’s fearless display, applauding her for bringing flair and excitement to
the conference.
However, the performance also attracted criticism, with some
accusing Akothee of being disrespectful and lacking decorum at a serious
government gathering.
Despite the mixed reactions, there is no denying that
Akothee’s appearance left a lasting impression on everyone present.
Watch the videos.
AKOTHEE turns heads at the Devolution Conference pic.twitter.com/riywzgj62k— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2025
AKOTHEE turns heads at the Devolution Conference pic.twitter.com/WQDhBAUbwZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 11, 2025
