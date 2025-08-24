Why RUTO allies from North Rift are calling for constitutional amendments ahead of 2027 elections - “It’s time for necessary changes”







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - A section of leaders from the North Rift allied to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are pushing for constitutional amendments to address what they term as persistent challenges since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

The leaders want a referendum held alongside the 2027 General Elections to cut costs and maximize public participation.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Boma in Kapsabet, Nandi Hills MP, Bernard Kitur, said the country must urgently begin the process of amending the Constitution.

“Let us start the process of changing the Constitution as soon as now.”

“If there are issues that have persisted for 15 years, then we must act.”

“We were told those who worked on the draft from 2003 had foresight, but now it is time to kickstart necessary changes,” Kitur said.

He suggested consolidating proposed changes into a single referendum question to be decided by voters in 2027.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang supported the proposal, saying after 15 years of implementation, it was time to review what works and what requires adjustment.

“With 15 years of a new constitutional dispensation, we can now say it is time to make targeted amendments. We must evaluate and correct the areas that are failing,” Sang noted.

The leaders cited unresolved issues such as the legal battles around the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the stalled implementation of the two-thirds gender rule as priorities for amendment.

The push comes amid renewed national debate on constitutional reform, following proposals by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to alter aspects of devolution, including oversight of education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST