Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI dismisses MPs’ threats to oust President RUTO amid corruption row as ‘reckless and dangerous’







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, has downplayed threats by a section of lawmakers that they could remove President William Ruto from office, casting the remarks as reckless political posturing aimed at stirring public emotions.

Speaking in Ugunja, Wandayi questioned the credibility of the MPs, many of them first-timers, who have threatened to unseat Ruto following his explosive claims that legislators were bribed to frustrate the anti-money laundering law.

“Saa wewe unaongea kama nani? Na wewe uko na nguvu ya kutoka wapi Kenya hii?”

“Wewe nani amekupatia nguvu ya kuweka na kutoa rais?” Wandayi asked, dismissing the rhetoric as both premature and irresponsible.

He insisted that only the electorate, not individual politicians, can decide a President’s fate.

The remarks underscore growing political tension after President Ruto accused some committee members of pocketing Ksh10 million to block the contentious bill.

In a joint parliamentary group meeting last week, Ruto warned that corruption was eroding Parliament’s credibility and vowed arrests for both bribe givers and receivers.

Wandayi’s strong rebuttal signals the administration’s strategy to shield Ruto from mounting criticism while shifting the spotlight back onto Parliament, where questions of integrity continue to fester.

Analysts say the standoff exposes a deepening rift between the Executive and the Legislature, with MPs accusing the Presidency of high-handedness while State House insists it is cleaning up graft.

With 2027 politics already in the air, the battle over accountability in Parliament is shaping up to be a defining fault line.

The Kenyan DAILY POST