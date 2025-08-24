MURKOMEN reverses a directive that GACHAGUA issued while he was Deputy President regarding illicit brew in Kirinyaga





Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has lifted the suspension of eight local administrators in Kirinyaga County who were interdicted last year over rampant illicit brew.

The administrators - three chiefs and five sub-chiefs from Mwea West - were suspended in February 2024 on the orders of then Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after more than 20 people died from alcohol poisoning in the region.

The affected areas include Mutithi, Kathiga, Ngomongo, Kianjogu, Kariukuini, Gitumbi and Kiandiiri.

Speaking during a Jukwaa la Usalama forum in the county, Murkomen said the officials had “suffered enough” and would immediately resume duty.

“I have been told about chiefs, and that is being sorted.”

“They were fighting illicit brew, but when suspects are taken to court, they get released.”

“It was not their fault, and they should just go back to work,” Murkomen said, adding that enforcement failures in the justice system had unfairly punished administrators.

Gachagua, who championed a fierce crackdown on illicit liquor during his two-year tenure, had argued that administrators were responsible for curbing the menace.

At the time, he warned that illegal alcohol was derailing the lives of youth in the Mount Kenya region.

After his impeachment, Gachagua urged chiefs to uphold his anti-brew legacy, cautioning that the “boy child” remained at risk.

He even alleged that powerful figures within President Ruto’s administration were facilitating illicit brews to weaken the region politically.