Why Kisumu Governor ANYANG’ NYONG’O has called on President RUTO to regulate Airbnb business in Kenya

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called on President William Ruto to rein in the rapid growth of low-cost, short-stay accommodation businesses, popularly known as Airbnbs in the country.
Speaking during the funeral of former Karachuonyo MP, Phoebe
Asiyo, Nyong’o claimed that criminals were exploiting the affordability and
anonymity of such spaces to target women.
“We have a theory in Kisumu County that the increase in
femicide is closely associated with the rise of Airbnbs,” he said.
“Mr. President, let us have strict control of their
licensing and operations. Otherwise, these killings will continue under the
guise of people going to Airbnbs.”
Airbnbs, typically furnished houses rented on a short-term
basis, have grown popular as a cheaper alternative to hotels, with guests able
to cook their own meals.
Kenya has witnessed a sharp rise in femicide, with National
Police Service and National Crime Research Centre data showing at least 129
women killed in the first quarter of 2025.
The Rift Valley, Eastern, and Western regions recorded the
highest tolls, with most victims knowing their attackers.
In January, President Ruto appointed a 42-member task force
chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Barasa to tackle Gender-Based
Violence, including femicide.
