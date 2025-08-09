The moment police blocked vocal MP and GACHAGUA ally from hosting leaders at her home (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 9, 2025 - A tense standoff was witnessed in Naivasha on Saturday, August 9th, after police blocked area MP, Jayne Kihara, from hosting guests at her Maraigushu home.

According to the legislator, dozens of officers set up roadblocks on the road to her residence, barring vehicles from entering. Her attempts to intervene were ignored as police maintained their positions.

Kihara accused the Government of deploying security resources to intimidate her instead of tackling serious crimes, citing ongoing child exploitation in nearby Maai Mahiu.

“Instead of mobilising police to arrest perpetrators of child trafficking, they fight one harmless woman,” she said.

The incident comes barely a month after Kihara was arrested at her home on July 17th and later charged with offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Her legal team, led by Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka and advocate Ndegwa Njiru, dismissed the charges as vague and politically motivated, insisting they infringed on her right to free expression.