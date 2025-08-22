What’s cooking? MOSES KURIA sparks speculation with cryptic message after meeting MIKE SONKO (PHOTO)







Friday, August 22, 2025 - Former President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has set off fresh political speculation after sharing a photo alongside former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with a cryptic caption.

Kuria, who recently stepped down from his advisory role, posted the picture on his social media pages with the words “mambo bado” (loosely translated as “it’s not over yet”).

The brief message has fueled debate within political circles, with many interpreting it as a signal of Kuria’s next political move.

Analysts suggest that he could be laying the groundwork for a possible alliance with Sonko and other influential figures ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Both leaders are known for their populist appeal and ability to command grassroots support, raising questions about the shape of emerging coalitions as the political landscape begins to shift.

Neither Kuria nor Sonko has clarified the meaning of the post, but its timing - coming just months after Kuria’s exit from Government - has only deepened the intrigue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST