EACC speaks on President RUTO’s allegations linking MPs to bribery - “Yes, we are investigating some MPs but…”







Friday, August 22, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has stated that it has received no evidence connecting Members of Parliament to bribery allegations recently raised by President William Ruto.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, August 22nd, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud clarified that while the agency is probing several legislators, the investigations are unrelated to the President’s claims.

“Yes, we are investigating some Members of Parliament, but not on bribery within Parliament or its committees.”

“Our focus is on about seven ongoing cases tied to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF),” Mohamud explained.

He stressed that the Commission is not pursuing any probe into alleged cash-for-votes scandals in the National Assembly or Senate.

Instead, it has concluded 89 high-profile investigations in the last eight months, forwarding files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for action.

Among those under scrutiny are four current and former Governors, two serving Cabinet Secretaries, ex-Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, as well as CEOs and heads of State corporations.

The EACC is also investigating five sitting Governors and 11 former Governors over embezzlement, conflict of interest, money laundering, and possession of unexplained assets.

President Ruto sparked controversy on August 18th after alleging that some MPs received Ksh10 million in bribes to block the anti-money laundering law.

The remarks, made during a joint parliamentary group meeting, triggered sharp debate among legislators and the public.

