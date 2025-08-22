REVEALED!! How Health Ministry cartels engineered Dr. KAMURI’s ouster as KNH CEO







Friday, August 22, 2025 - The sudden dismissal of Dr. Evanson Kamuri as Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has ignited controversy, with sources alleging that it was orchestrated by cartels that are entrenched within the Ministry of Health.

These cartels, long accused of manipulating procurement processes for personal gain, are believed to have engineered Kamuri’s removal to facilitate irregular supply deals - particularly through the implementation of a Fixed Fee Contract (FFC) system.

At the heart of this storm is the Sh433 million oxygen plant procurement, which has come under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Despite the Ministry of Health being solely responsible for the acquisition, efforts have been made to implicate Dr. Kamuri and the KNH leadership in its shortcomings.

During a Board of Management meeting on December 29th, 2024, Kamuri notably refused to endorse a report detailing anomalies in a Sh443.6 million tender awarded to Biomax Africa Ltd two years earlier - a move that insiders say sealed his fate.

Kamuri’s principled stance against questionable procurement practices made him a target.

His resistance to rubber-stamping irregular deals, including his written appeals to then Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai regarding unresolved issues with the oxygen plant, positioned him as a barrier to the cartels’ ambitions.

By accelerating his exit months before his scheduled terminal leave in October, these interests cleared the way for the introduction of the FFC model - a system that allows suppliers to deliver equipment and services under blanket contracts with minimal oversight.

While touted as efficient, critics argue that it opens the door to inflated pricing and unchecked corruption.

This episode is emblematic of a broader pattern within Kenya’s health sector, where whistleblowers and reform-minded officials are sidelined to protect entrenched interests.

From the irregular supply of PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic to inflated medical tenders, the Ministry of Health has repeatedly been accused of enabling profiteering at the expense of public welfare.

Kamuri’s removal fits this troubling narrative: discredit or eject those who resist, then exploit the system.

The Kenyan DAILY POST